Tottenham have confirmed that club captain Hugo Lloris has undergone surgery on his left elbow after suffering a serious injury last month.

The incident happened as Spurs travelled to face Brighton on October 5, with their 3-0 defeat being overshadowed by the injury sustained by Lloris who had to be replaced just minutes into the encounter.

As he backtracked towards his own goal to keep a cross out, the French international could only spill the ball out to prevent it from crossing the line and his momentum sent him flying backwards.

Unfortunately, his weight landed on his arm and his elbow was seen to bend in an unnatural way as he then spent several minutes on the pitch receiving treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.

Naturally, it was a concerning time for all and so despite the disappointment over the result, it was the injury suffered by Lloris which gained plenty of headlines.

A month on from sustaining the injury initially, Spurs have now confirmed in a club statement that Lloris has had surgery on his elbow as it was advised to be the best next step by specialists.

It’s added that the 32-year-old suffered a dislocation and ligament damage, while he’s being tipped to return to training in the ‘early part of next year’ with the hope that he doesn’t now suffer any setbacks on his road to recovery.

The decision to delay surgery will perhaps raise question marks, but ultimately the medical staff will likely have made a decision at the time that conservative treatment was arguably the best route to take.

It’s now hoped that Lloris can make a full and swift recovery after having had a procedure, with Mauricio Pochettino undoubtedly hoping to have his experience and quality back in the starting line-up for the second half of the campaign given the shot-stopper has made over 300 appearances for the club since he arrived in 2012, while establishing himself as a pivotal figure in their progress.