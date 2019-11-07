Chelsea trio Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Marcos Alonso reportedly face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge with two tipped to possibly leave in January.

The Blues have gone in a different direction under Frank Lampard since he was appointed this past summer, as the Chelsea legend has chosen to rely on youth.

With the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all getting a chance to impress and cement their place in the starting line-up, Chelsea look to have a solid group of youngsters with a long-term plan in mind.

In turn, with the lack of playing time for certain senior individuals who have lost their place in the side due to the emergence of these starlets, it could lead to question marks being raised over their respective futures in west London.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are open to listening to bids for both Giroud and Pedro in January as they will both be in the last six months of their current deals.

With that in mind, it would make sense to accept a cut-price deal in January rather than lose them for nothing just months later, and given how they’ve fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, it’s unlikely that Lampard will miss them too much.

Further, the report adds that Alonso could also now be facing the threat of an exit, with the emergence of Reece James and competition from the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri forcing him to lose his place in the side.

If Chelsea were to axe the trio, they would be losing a lot of experience and quality and that is something that Lampard needs to be careful with as he wants to find the right balance.

That said, with their transfer ban ending next year, perhaps moving these stalwarts along could give them the space in the squad and further financial flexibility to go out and sign their desired targets to complement the youngsters who have come through and made a big impression.