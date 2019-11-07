Video: Former Man City player STUNS Lazio with glorious dinked finish to win it at the death for Celtic

For as much as the Scottish national team is a complete embarrassment, the two sides from Glasgow are proving they can hang with a lot of the top European clubs in recent weeks.

It might hurt the fans to admit it, but doing well in the Europa League might have a better impact on their club than getting thumped in the Champions League group stages. It’s a tough ask, but it’s not impossible to see either Rangers or Celtic going deep into the competition.

Lazio aren’t the team they once were, but Celtic have now beaten them home and away this season. They won tonight in Rome thanks to this glorious finish from Olivier Ntcham with the last kick of the game:

CELTIC SCENES!!!!!!!!!!! CHRIS SUTTON HAS LOST THE PLOT ON COMMENTARY! AMAZING ??? Olivier Ntcham scores the winner in the 95th minute ? Rome conquered. pic.twitter.com/p2YBcy9hvK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2019

Stop it, Ntcham. That is delicious. The perfectly timed ball from Edouard (I thought when he stepped back he was gonna power one into row Z), and then the deft chip under that much pressure. ? pic.twitter.com/e0DVJj8KUj — Ethan Henson (@EthanHenson__) November 7, 2019

It does look like the Frenchman’s poor touch kills the chance, but that finish is lovely to watch. It means Celtic have qualified out of a group containing Lazio and Rennes after only four games.

Ntcham spent some time at Man City but failed to break through. He showed tonight he can do it on the European stage. Given he’s not first choice under Neil Lennon, he might be hoping this persuades someone to make a bid for him in January.