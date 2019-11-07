Video: Man City hilariously update squad page with new role for Kyle Walker

Man City’s club site editor did a little updating this week after Kyle Walker’s heroics between the posts against Atalanta.

After injury forced Ederson off at half-time, Claudio Bravo was sent off in the 81st minute of their Champions League encounter to leave Pep Guardiola with a real headache.

However, he had no reason to fear as Walker stepped up, donned the gloves and kept it tight at the back to ensure that City came away with a share of the spoils.

The England international even contributed with a decent enough save from a free-kick and was alert to danger in the box to ensure that the visitors didn’t concede a second.

With that in mind, it appears as though after Walker’s show of versatility, he will now be considered a sixth option to feature as goalkeeper, with the club’s official squad page now showing the update after his midweek heroics.

It’s unlikely we’ll get to see Walker back between the sticks again, but he looked as though he enjoyed it and City’s admin staff certainly did too by the looks of the below…