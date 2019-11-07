Menu

Video: Raul Jimenez scores late header for Wolves as Espirito Santo’s side take dramatic lead in Europa League

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Raul Jimenez proved to be Wolves’ saviour tonight, as the Mexican international bagged a late header to hand his side the lead in injury time against Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0 edging towards the end of the game, Jimenez popped up to score what’s surely going to be the winner against Bratislava tonight.

After a cross from Adama Traore was deflected up into the air, it was met by the head of Jimenez, who powered his effort home to hand the home side a late lead.

Late, late drama at Molineux tonight!

