‘Why on earth is he not starting’ – Man United fans left bemused as Solskjaer leaves impressive youngster out of starting XI for Partizan clash

Manchester United FC
Man United have named an attacking starting XI to take on Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League today, as the Red Devils look to continue their march towards the knockout stages of the competition.

United welcome Partizan to Old Trafford for their Europa League group L clash, with the home side knowing that a win will put them back atop of their group.

Solskjaer seems to be taking tonight’s match seriously, as he’s named an experienced, strong line-up to take on his side’s Serbian opponents.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been chosen to start tonight, however there’s no place in United’s starting XI for youngster Brandon Williams, a decision that has left some of the club’s fans bemused.

The youngster started in his side’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the League Cup last week, putting in an impressive display against the Blues simultaneously.

However, he’s failed to claim a place in United’s starting line-up for today’s game, a choice from Solskjaer that hasn’t exactly pleased some fans if these tweets are anything to go off…

