Man United have named an attacking starting XI to take on Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League today, as the Red Devils look to continue their march towards the knockout stages of the competition.

United welcome Partizan to Old Trafford for their Europa League group L clash, with the home side knowing that a win will put them back atop of their group.

Solskjaer seems to be taking tonight’s match seriously, as he’s named an experienced, strong line-up to take on his side’s Serbian opponents.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been chosen to start tonight, however there’s no place in United’s starting XI for youngster Brandon Williams, a decision that has left some of the club’s fans bemused.

The youngster started in his side’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the League Cup last week, putting in an impressive display against the Blues simultaneously.

However, he’s failed to claim a place in United’s starting line-up for today’s game, a choice from Solskjaer that hasn’t exactly pleased some fans if these tweets are anything to go off…

Why on earth is Williams not starting whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Man United whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy — ??S@inT Laurent €n¤ch Adeyanju?? (@enoch_adeyanju) November 7, 2019

All this talk about playing youth… Garner & Williams should be starting in a game like this. And where is Gomes? Not even involved anymore. — Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) November 7, 2019

we could've started with Brandon Williams instead of Young — ManuhIsMe (@manuhisme) November 7, 2019

Is there any logical reason why Garner and Williams can’t start a game against Partizan? The majority of these guys will start again on Sunday and then we will wonder why they are out on their feet after 45 minutes. — Terfa Tilley-Gyado (@TerfaTG) November 7, 2019

Williams and garner should've started how can youngster develop if they don't ever play — ??Martial_SZN??? (@AM9Martial) November 7, 2019

starting young over williams wtf — alfie (@i_am_a_dickhead) November 7, 2019

Why is Williams not starting? — Matt (@matt_johnson_89) November 7, 2019