Arsenal are said to have opened talks with Juventus defender Merih Demiral’s agent regarding a potential move to the Gunners for the Turk.

Demiral moved to Turin from Sassuolo during the summer transfer window just gone, however things haven’t exactly to plan for the defender since then.

The 21-year-old has managed to make just one appearance for the Italian giants thus far, something that has sparked rumours that the player could end up leaving in the upcoming windows.

And amid this, it seems like Arsenal are well in the hunt for the defender’s signature if recent reports are to be believed.

According to Turkish Football, the Gunners have opened talks with Demiral’s agent regarding a potential move to north London for the Turk, with Juve after at least €30M if they are to let him go.

The report also notes that Arsenal have made a number of enquiries regarding the player’s availability leading up to the winter window, something that shows just how serious the Gunners are regarding their pursuit of the defender.

Arsenal could do with adding to their defensive options in the January market despite the additions they made to their squad in the summer.

The Gunners brought in David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, however their defending has still proven to be lacklustre, something that needs to change if they’re to secure a top four finish this term.

And it seems like Arsenal want Demiral to be the man to turn their defensive fortunes around going forward if this report is anything to go off…