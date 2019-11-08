Arsenal have confirmed that Dani Ceballos will miss this weekend’s Premier League clash against Leicester City.

The Spaniard sustained a hamstring injury during the Gunners’ Europa League fixture against Vitoria SC. Arsenal have said that the 23-year-old is being assessed but will not feature in tomorrow’s match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. A statement from the Gunners’ official website regarding Ceballos’ injury read: “Left hamstring. Sustained during the Vitoria (a) match on November 6. Currently being assessed, but will miss Saturday’s match at Leicester City.”

This is certainly not good news for Arsenal as Ceballos has been a crucial player for them this season so far. The 23-year-old has scored a goal while providing two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

With Ceballos out, there’s a good chance of Mesut Ozil starting against Leicester City. Arsenal have gone winless in their last five Premier League matches and beating the Foxes will be very tough. A win for the Gunners will see them remain in fifth position in the table but the gap between them and the top four will be narrower.