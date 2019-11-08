Barcelona will reportedly assess Luis Suarez in their final training session ahead of the clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

The Catalan giants will be itching to secure a positive result ahead of the international break after what has been a bitterly disappointing seven days or so for them.

After losing to Levante last Saturday, they were held to a goalless draw by Slavia Prague at the Nou Camp in the Champions League on Tuesday night and so coach Ernesto Valverde will undoubtedly be feeling a bit of pressure to bring their poor run to an end as soon as possible.

With their next La Liga outing not until November 23, Barcelona will want to secure all three points to keep themselves at the top of the pile in the table and they could get a boost in time for the encounter with Celta.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, Suarez could be put through his paces during the final training session on Friday to determine whether or not he will be included in the squad and if he will be in contention to feature this weekend.

The 32-year-old has bagged eight goals and an assist in 12 appearances so far this season to continue to prove that he remains a key figure for Barcelona.

However, after being forced off against Levante with the injury and then missing the encounter with Slavia Prague as a result, he’ll hope that he isn’t forced to sit on the sidelines for much longer and can make his comeback this weekend.

That said, given the international break follows, Barcelona may consider avoiding any risks with the Uruguayan stalwart and allowing him to fully recovery with a view of returning after the break concludes. Perhaps that decision will ultimately come down to how he looks in training on Friday.