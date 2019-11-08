Barcelona have reportedly made a €15m offer to try and prise Karim Adeyemi away from RB Salzburg as they look to strengthen their youth side.

The 17-year-old is currently out on loan at FC Liefering and is continuing to impress with seven goals and five assists in 13 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona eyeing ambitious January transfer swoop for KEY Arsenal star as Blaugrana look to REPLACE first teamer

It appears as though that form may have alerted Barcelona to his talent, with Sport noting that the Catalan giants have launched a €15m bid to prise him away from Salzburg in a permanent deal.

However, it’s suggested that the Austrian outfit aren’t keen on losing one of their most prized assets at this early stage of his career and so it remains to be seen whether or not the touted offer will be enough to convince them to sell.

Further, Barcelona are said to intend on adding Adeyemi to the Barcelona B squad to continue his development with the hope that he eventually goes on to become a key figure for the senior side.

Time will tell if he gets his move to the Nou Camp first, while it could be argued that coach Ernesto Valverde needs to start looking at targets who could provide him with a more immediate boost given their struggles so far this season.

It’s been a tough week for the reigning La Liga champions as not only were they defeated 3-1 by Levante at the weekend, they were held to a goalless draw by Slavia Prague at the Nou Camp in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Although they still sit top of the table and their group respectively, Barcelona aren’t doing enough to entirely convince this season and while signing players for the long-term future is always a smart plan if they turn out to be good enough, perhaps their short-term issues need to be sorted as a priority.