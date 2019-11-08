Barcelona look as if they’re going to rival Jurgen Klopp’s in the race to sign RB Leipzig and Germany forward Timo Werner in the near future.

Werner has been in scintillating form so far this term, bagging 13 goals and six assists in 16 games in all competitions, a run that includes two hat-tricks.

Following this form, it seems like Werner has caught the eye of one of the world’s biggest clubs in the form of Barcelona according to Don Balon, however it looks like the Blaugrana are going to have a battle on their hands if they’re to secure his services.

A recent report from the Mirror links Liverpool, as well as Manchester United, with an interest in the German international, who’s set to cost any side around €50M if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off.

Werner is one of the best forwards on the planet at the moment, thus whichever side manages to sign him will be getting one mighty fine player on their hands.

Out of Barcelona and Liverpool, it’s fair to see the Blaugrana are more in need of another striker given how much Luis Suarez has declined in recent years.

The Uruguayan has looked a shadow of his former self so far this term, and given that it looks as if Barca are going to use Griezmann as a winger whilst Valverde is still in charge, it’s fair to say they could use Werner more than Klopp and Co.

But will they manage to get their hands on the German before the Merseyside outfit do? Looks like we’ll all have to wait and see…