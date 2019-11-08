Liverpool have been handed a big boost ahead of their key clash against Man City at Anfield this weekend, after Pep Guardiola confirmed Ederson will play no part in the match.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, who joined the club from Benfica in the summer of 2017, was taken off at half time of his side’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League earlier this week, something that was down to an injury scare as per journalist Ben Dinnery.

BT Sport reported his withdrawal was precautionary, but Pep was coy ahead of Sunday. 'Will Ederson miss the game against Liverpool?' "I don't know right now. It’s a muscular problem. It was a risk so we took him off as he was feeling it late in the first half. We don’t know." https://t.co/H1ECrzQow6 — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 6, 2019

Following this, City fans would’ve surely be fearing the worst, fears that have been confirmed by Guardiola during his pre-match press conference this morning.

As seen towards the start of the video below, Guardiola confirmed that Ederson will not be playing against Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday, something we presume is down to the injury he picked up in midweek.

Speaking about Ederson, Guardiola stated “He’s not able to play tomorrow. Tomorrow, or Sunday, he cannot play”.

This will come as a boost for Liverpool, as City will now be forced to start Claudio Bravo in goal, a ‘keeper who is clearly not as good as teammate Ederson.

Should City lose their clash against Liverpool on Sunday, it’ll see Guardiola’s side go nine points behind the Reds, a lead that seems almost unassailable given how good Klopp’s side have looked so far this season.

We absolutely cannot wait for kick-off on Sunday!