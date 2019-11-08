Breaking: Man who attempted to mug Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac given lengthy prison term

When this video first emerged it was difficult to figure out how to take it. The initial reaction was really just to praise Sead Kolasinac for his bravery and incredible effort to fight off some potential muggers.

Obviously it did take a much more sinister turn when we learned Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil were under constant threats and even had to go into hiding at one point as gangs threatened to rob their homes.

We also saw Ozil’s wife flee back to Germany and reports suggested she wasn’t coming back to the UK after this.

It does finally look like justice has prevailed. According to a story in The Mirror, the armed mugger named as Ashley Smith has been given a 10 year prison sentence for trying to mug the two Arsenal players.

Of course it’s important that nobody was physically injured and hopefully this does give some comfort to the pair that the attempted attacker won’t be getting anywhere near them for a while.

It does look like there’s been a lasting effect on their footballing future at Arsenal. It’s not clear how much of an effect this all had on Ozil and if it played a role in his loss of form and being left out of the team by Unai Emery, but it certainly won’t have helped.

The report does suggest that part of the reason for the long prison sentence was the pre meditated nature of the crime. It indicates that the judge wasn’t sure if they specifically targeted Ozil and Kolasinac in advance, but they had clearly went into a great deal of planning to carry out the attempted mugging.