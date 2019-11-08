Celtic fans attacked AGAIN by Lazio ultras after win as supporters chased after bus broke down

Olivier Ntcham’s dramatic late winner made it a memorable trip to Lazio for Celtic this week, but violence off the pitch has soured it for some fans.

The Scottish giants secured a 2-1 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night, keeping them top of Group E and sealing qualification for the knockout stage.

SEE MORE: Video: Former Man City player STUNS Lazio with glorious dinked finish to win it at the death for Celtic

However, as noted by BBC News, two Celtic fans were taken to hospital after being stabbed by masked men outside a bar in Rome before the game, while it was hoped that there would be no further unsavoury scenes and they would be avoided.

Sadly, that didn’t materialise as The Sun report that after their shuttle bus broke down on their way back to the city centre after the game, a group of Celtic fans were forced to walk the rest of the way.

At that point, the report adds that they were ambushed by around 20 Lazio ultras, with an eyewitness alleging that they had knives and smoke bombs.

“Our shuttle bus broke down 1km from the stadium,” he is quoted as saying by the Sun. “Driver chucked us out, meaning we had to walk through the Lazio neighbourhood.

“About 20 Lazio fans sprinted from the dark and ambushed the group at the river. Got away safe, not sure about others.”

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the incident and the authorities and respective clubs will no doubt be looking into it further, while it’s hoped that the two fans hurt before the game make a full and speedy recovery.