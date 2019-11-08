With the MLS season coming to a close it’s almost time for the attention to turn to David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise and their preparations for next year.

It’s a pretty unique situation where they are trying to construct an entire playing squad from scratch. Add to that the fact they haven’t appointed a manager yet and you can see there’s still loads from them to do.

The whole concept is pretty alien to us as Inter Miami are a new team and not a club who’s worked their way up through the ranks to get promoted. You have to think there will be enough fan interest to justify the club being founded in the first place, but they need to go all out to get new fans on board.

That usually means some high profile signings to get the interest of some of the more casual fans. It tends to be players the wrong side of 30 that move to MLS from Europe, especially if they are still playing at the highest level.

According to a report from ESPN, Luis Suarez has emerged as a major target for Beckham and his side. The report goes on to say that Barca would be conflicted because of his relationship with Messi and the fact they still see him as an elite striker, but wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to go.

They also suggest that one of Suarez’s Uruguay teammates said he was very keen to make the move to America. He turns 33 in January so it could be a good time for him to make the move before his legs go and he’s left looking like a tribute act to his former self.

The big problem might be his contract situation. He’s still tied down until 2021 and ESPN state that Barca would want a sizeable transfer fee for him. There’s no amount mentioned, but it would take a brave team to pay a large fee for an ageing, injury prone striker.