Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is reportedly set to receive a double boost on the injury front ahead of his side’s clash with AC Milan on Sunday.

The Bianconeri have started the season well as they sit top of the Serie A table after 11 games, although they hold a slender one-point lead over Inter.

With that in mind, they’ll know that they can’t afford to slip up ahead of the international break to hand the momentum to their title rivals, as they prepare to host a struggling Milan side who sit down in 11th place in the standings after a disappointing start to the campaign.

In order to have the best possible chance of securing all three points, the Juve boss will be hopeful of having as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he could be in line for an important double boost ahead of the weekend.

As reported by Calciomercato, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt had emerged as doubts this week due to injury concerns. However, it goes on to add that the Portuguese superstar is expected to shake off his knocks to be named in the starting line-up while his Dutch teammate will recover from his ankle sprain to be in line to feature too.

Given the defensive solidity that De Ligt can provide at the back coupled with Ronaldo’s threat in the final third, it will come as great news for the reigning Serie A champions if they can call upon the pair this weekend given the quality and experience that they bring to the table.

Speaking after the win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League in midweek, as per Calciomercato, Sarri conceded that Ronaldo was suffering with a knee issue which was leading to other muscle problems and so he decided to take him off despite his side needing to find a winning goal.

Fortunately for Juventus though, based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though the 34-year-old will be forced to miss any playing time as a result.