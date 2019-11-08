Man Utd will reportedly attempt a double signing from Juventus in January as they eye moves for Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can.

The Red Devils have made a disappointing start to the season as they remain down in 10th place in the Premier League table after 11 games.

Although they’re still in the hunt for trophies with the Europa League and Carabao Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be fully aware that they need to improve significantly and show much more consistency between now and the end of the campaign to achieve their objectives.

In order to give them a helping hand though, they could look to add reinforcements in January and according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Mandzukic and Can could be on their radar in the New Year.

Given United have managed to score just 13 goals in 11 league games so far this season tells its own story in that they need additional firepower to be successful.

While Mandzukic won’t add a prolific presence up top, he will bring experience, quality and a winning mentality as well as a different dynamic with his height and physicality to give Solskjaer another option.

Further, after losing Ander Herrera over the summer and failing to replace him, Can could be a solid addition to the midfield to give them more solidity and technical quality while he knows the Premier League well from his previous spell at Liverpool.

Time will tell who Man Utd bring in to strengthen their squad in January, but with playing time proving hard to come by for both Mandzukic and Can at Juventus so far this season, it would seem like a sensible idea for all concerned if they made the switch to Manchester in January.