AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window.

The Croatian international has been an integral part of the Blaugrana since joining them from Sevilla. So far, he has made 278 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 34 goals and providing 38 assists.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan and Juventus are both interested in signing Rakitic who is currently valued at €35 million according to Transfermarkt. Sport Mediaset (via Mundo Deportivo) claim that another Serie A club have joined the race to sign the 31-year-old and that is AC Milan. This report also suggests that the Rossoneri’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban wants to bring Rakitic to the club in January.

This season, the Croatian international has made ten appearances across all competitions so far, providing an assist against Real Valladolid. Rakitic may find game time but it won’t be very easy for him to be a regular starter because of the amount of quality in Barcelona’s midfield.

A move to AC Milan might make the 31-year-old a frequent starter and someone of his pedigree could be useful to the Rossoneri.