Fenerbahce will reportedly monitor Huddersfield Town right-back Florent Hadergjonaj over the international break with a view of making a move for him.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for Huddersfield so far this season, making 10 appearances in the Championship as they bid to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Huddersfield consider exciting transfer swoop for in-form striker

He has struggled to maintain his place in the starting line-up in recent weeks though, and now speculation has led to question marks perhaps being raised over his future with the club.

As reported by Sport Witness, via Aksam, Fenerbahce are now said to be preparing to monitor him over the international break as he features for Kosovo in games against Czech Republic and England.

Time will tell whether or not they are impressed enough to launch a bid, and in turn, whether or not Huddersfield are ready to listen to offers and potentially cash in and use that money to strengthen the squad.

Cowley’s side currently sit in 18th place in the Championship table, but with three wins and two draws in their last five outings, they appear to be attempting a bid to move up the standings and start competing in the top half of the table.

With that in mind, he may well hope to avoid any disruption to his squad as the January transfer window edges closer.