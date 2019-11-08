Man Utd could reportedly face fresh pressure to hold onto Paul Pogba as Juventus are said to be ready to launch a bid for the midfield ace.

The 26-year-old is undoubtedly a highly valued figure at Old Trafford as he remains one of the most talented players at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal.

However, speculation over his future has been rife for months and he continues to be linked with an exit from Man Utd even while out of the spotlight due to injury.

Pogba has been limited to just six appearances so far this season due to an ongoing ankle issue, and so United have undoubtedly missed his presence in midfield.

However, they may well have to fend off Juventus again next year according to Tuttosport, as re-reported by Calciomercato, who claim that the reigning Serie A champions could be ready to offer at most €120m to convince the Red Devils to sell their prized asset.

Time will tell if that’s enough to force them to consider the bid, or if they have no interest in allowing Pogba to leave at all and will rebuff interest moving forward.

Much will perhaps depend on the player’s wishes in that instance, as if Pogba was to push for an exit from Manchester, then the club would potentially feel that pressure and have to consider a deal that is suitable for them.

In turn, it looks as though rumours over the French international’s future will continue to rumble on, as we wait to see if there are any developments or breakthroughs ahead of January or next summer.