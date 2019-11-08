Frank Lampard was awarded the accolade of Premier League Manager of the Month this morning after he guided Chelsea to three wins out of three during the month of October.

The Blues claimed a possible nine points out of nine from their games in October, as they claimed wins against Burnley, Newcastle and Southampton.

This, in turn, has seen Lampard’s side rocket up to fourth in the table, just eight points behind league leaders Liverpool.

After being handed last month’s Manager of the Month award for his side’s impressive form, Lampard became just the third manager in PL history to win the award having also won a Premier League Player of the Month award previously.

Three people have won both the Premier League Manager of the Month and the Premier League Player of the Month awards: • Stuart Pearce

• Gareth Southgate

• Frank Lampard Lampard the first to do it since August 2008 pic.twitter.com/EjAQ8TnIRV — Coral (@Coral) November 8, 2019

Lampard joined Stuart Pearce and Gareth Southgate as the only other two managers/players to achieve his feat, one that is truly impressive to say the least.

Chelsea, at the time of writing, have carried their impressive October form into the month of November, as the Blues claimed a 2-1 win away at Watford last weekend.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see just how far Lampard can take this Chelsea side, especially when you consider just how many young, bright stars he has to choose from in his squad.

Seems like right now is a great time to be a Chelsea fan!