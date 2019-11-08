Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on teenager Mason Greenwood.

The 18-year-old produced a fine performance against Partizan last night, scoring the opening goal and providing an assist as the Red Devils won 3-0 against the Serbian club.

SEE MORE: Euro giants willing to spend up to €120m to prise superstar away from Man Utd

The teenager has received a good amount of game time and has done pretty well so far. Solskjaer praised Greenwood, likening him to former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie. When asked if the 18-year-old bore resemblance to the Dutchman in front of goal, the Red Devils manager replied as quoted by Sky Sports: “Definitely. He is very composed with his finishing. It is natural for him.

“Right foot, left foot I still don’t think he knows which is his best one which is very difficult for defenders to defend against. But the good thing is he can do it at Old Trafford in front of a full crowd. He doesn’t get fazed by the occasion so he is still composed. [Whether] that is a game with his mates in the park or a cup final he will finish the same. Or in the Premier League hopefully!”

Greenwood has given some good performances this season so far and if he keeps playing well, Solskjaer might give him his first Premier League start.

It’s very unlikely that the 18-year-old will start against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday at Old Trafford but there’s a good chance of him coming on as a substitute. A win for Manchester United could see them go higher in the Premier League table.