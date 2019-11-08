Charlie Nicholas feels that Unai Emery should not start Matteo Guendouzi is Arsenal’s match against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Frenchman has been a regular for the Gunners this season, featuring in 15 matches so far with three assists to his name. However, Nicholas is of the opinion that Emery should drop the Frenchman for this weekend’s match against Leicester City and prefer the likes of Lucas Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

SEE MORE: Breaking: Man who attempted to mug Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac given lengthy prison term

In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “Matteo Guendouzi is having a shocker and he is getting away with it due to Xhaka – he needs to be taken out of the team. I would rather Unai Emery go with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Lucas Torreira.”

Guendouzi’s recent performances have been a bit lukewarm but having a central midfield consisting of himself and Lucas Torreira would be ideal for tomorrow’s fixture at the King Power Stadium. Arsenal haven’t won any of their last five Premier League matches which has resulted in them being six points behind the top four.

A win against Leicester City tomorrow would see the Gunners remain in fifth position but they might fall in the table if they lose.