Marcus Rashford hailed his Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood and feels that the teenager will get more goals if he keeps working hard.

The 18-year-old produced a fine performance in last night’s Europa League fixture against Partizan at Old Trafford, scoring the opening goal and assisting Anthony Martial’s goal. Manchester United eventually won the match 3-0 and qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

SEE MORE: Manchester United ace urges Red Devils to improve following Partizan win

Rashford praised Greenwood’s performances and said that he possesses a lot of quality. As quoted by the Mirror, the England international said: “He’s done very well. He just needs to keep knuckling down and working hard and the goals will come, because he has a lot of quality.”

Greenwood has made 14 appearances for Manchester United this season so far, scoring five goals and providing an assist. He has produced some good performances and provided he keeps going like this, the teenager could son become a regular for the Red Devils.

It seems very unlikely that Greenwood will receive a start in this weekend’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could bring him on as a substitute.