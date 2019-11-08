‘I’m already in a top job’ – Brendan Rodgers responds to speculation over future amid Arsenal talk

Amid speculation linking Brendan Rodgers with an exit, the Leicester City boss has insisted that he’s happy where he currently is.

As noted by The Sun, it has been suggested that the 46-year-old could be lined up as Unai Emery’s replacement at Arsenal.

It comes after he made an immediate impression last season after arriving at the King Power Stadium in February, and the Foxes have built on that as they sit in third place in the Premier League table after 11 games this year.

Coupled with the fact that Rodgers also has them playing attacking, entertaining football, it remains to be seen what they can achieve this season but ultimately as per the report above, it has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere in the Leicester boss too.

However, based on his comments below, it doesn’t sound as though he is in any rush at all to try a new challenge, and that will surely be music to the ears of Leicester City fans who will hope that he sees out a potentially successful year and sticks around to build on it too.

“If you work well, it’s a natural consequence of what happens in this game – you’ll get linked to other jobs,” he told Sky Sports.

“People link me, at times, to top clubs – I’m already in a top job. This is a fantastic club, a great job for me and in this moment with the ownership we have, the players I have, I’m absolutely loving every minute of it.

“All the gossip and speculation, whether it’s for you or against you, is part of the game.”

That doesn’t sound like a manager who is eager to test himself elsewhere right now, and given the progression and improvement that Leicester have shown under his stewardship, he’ll surely be keen to see just how far he can take them.

Leicester sit eight points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and so perhaps challenging for the title is a little beyond them this year. However, as they continue to sit above Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham and others in the battle for a top four finish, Rodgers will hope to at least deliver Champions League football next season and that in itself could be another motivation to stay on in the East Midlands.