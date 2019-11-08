Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his team’s forwards for their finishing in last night’s win over Partizan at Old Trafford.

Goals from Mason Greenwood Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils win 3-0 and qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League. Following their defeat to Bournemouth, Manchester United needed a big win to boost their morale and they got it last night and in fine fashion.

Following the match, Solskjaer was all praise for his forwards. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Norwegian said: “I’m very pleased with all of those finishes, all three goals were high class. Of course, we should have had a few more, but the first one settled us down. Mason showed great composure; with the goalkeeper going down, he changed his mind and I was very happy with that. Anthony’s was probably the skill of the night, and then I was very pleased Marcus scored with his left foot. He’ll need more goals on his left because he is in that position often and he can go both ways.

“Marcus got in some great positions, made some great runs onto some great passes, the goalkeeper made some saves and the other times he didn’t hit the target, but the goal he scored will give him loads of confidence.”

Martial and Rashford have been in pretty decent form this season so far, scoring five and eight goals respectively. Greenwood’s goal took his 2019/20 tally to five goals and he also assisted Martial’s goal.

Manchester United’s next Europa League fixture is against Astana on the 28th but before that, they play two Premier League fixtures, the first being against Brighton on Sunday.