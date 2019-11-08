Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reiterated that it’s too early to be talking about the Premier League title ahead of their clash with Man City this weekend.

The Merseyside giants have been in brilliant form to start the campaign, as they’ve rattled off 10 wins in their first 11 games to open up a six-point lead over the reigning champions.

A win at Anfield over Pep Guardiola’s men this Sunday would of course make that a nine-point advantage, at which point many could argue that Liverpool would be well on their way to ending their wait for a title.

Having dropped just two points to date, it’s perhaps a stretch to see them lose three games given the quality and strength in depth that Jurgen Klopp boasts in his squad and the consistency that they’ve shown.

That said, there is also the other side of the argument that a dip in form, injuries, a packed fixture list and other factors could all contribute to Liverpool slipping up between now and the end of the campaign.

With that in mind, Salah is keen to avoid being sucked into the narrative of Liverpool being set to win the title regardless of the gap in November, as he insists it’s too early for that conversation.

“They were talking about that [title race] in December last year when we were six or seven points ahead saying it was over,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“It’s not over, it’s three games. If you have a bad period you can be in trouble again.

“Even if we win it’s still a long way, it’s only November and way too early to talk about the Premier League.”

Liverpool will undoubtedly hope to use last year’s experience to their advantage now and go again to avoid making similar mistakes which ultimately ended up being so costly.

That could perhaps help them overcome any nerves that they might be feeling come March, April and May, and so time will tell if certain pundits or fans are right in claiming that the Reds will go on to win the title if they see off Man City this weekend.