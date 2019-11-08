Liverpool captain has revealed that he thinks his failed transfer to Fulham back in 2012 was actually a “blessing in disguise”.

Henderson arrived at Anfield from Sunderland in the summer of 2011, with the midfielder struggling to cement his place in the Reds’ starting XI during his first season at the club, and in the next few campaigns following that.

Since then, Henderson has managed to turn his LFC career around, with the England international become a mainstay in the club’s first team under Jurgen Klopp, with the German even naming the player as the club’s captain in recent times.

However, it could’ve all gone a lot different for Henderson, and Liverpool, had the midfielder managed to secure a transfer away from the club back in 2012.

According to TalkSport, Henderson was offered to the Whites back in 2012 just after Brendan Rodgers had been brought in as the club’s new boss, who wanted to swap him for Fulham’s Clint Dempsey.

The proposed transfer ended up failing after Henderson chose to stay at Anfield to try and fight for his place in LFC’s starting line-up, with the player now recently coming out and talking about this decision.

As per the same TalkSport report, Henderson spoke on the failed move, stating that “I thought that moment was big, and it was a tough moment, but one that I feel helped me, looking back now. I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t have that moment. It was tough at the time but thankfully it worked out okay in the end. It was a blessing in disguise really.”

Given how his career has gone since then, we’re sure Henderson is relieved that his move to Fulham all those years ago fell through, as if he did move back then, he’d probably be playing in the Championship right now!