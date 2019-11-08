Leeds Utd owner travels to Paris for TAKEOVER talks with Qatar

Leeds Utd owner Andrea Radrizzani was reportedly in Paris on Wednesday night to hold further talks over a takeover bid from Qatar.

The Championship giants are currently in another battle to secure promotion this season as they sit in third place in the table and two points adrift of leaders West Brom after 15 games.

After several disappointing outcomes over the years as their wait for a return to the Premier League goes on, there could be some exciting news off the pitch for their fans.

According to The Times, Radrizzani was in Paris earlier this week and had planned to sit down and hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over Qatar Sports Investment investing in Leeds.

It’s added that Radrizzani is also considering two other offers as he seemingly looks to help get Leeds to the next level to compete, and certainly with the backing that QSI could provide, it would be a huge deal for the club especially if they were back in the Premier League.

Time will tell whether or not any possible talks were productive and led the two respective parties closer to reaching a deal, but for now, Leeds fans have seemingly got plenty to be excited about as they’ll hope that they can finally deliver on the pitch this season and get the financial power off it to compete with the big boys in the Premier League moving forward.

The report above adds that Leeds are said to be valued at between £50m-£70m, while QSI could see the club as a long-term project if they did decide to invest.