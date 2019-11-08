Liverpool are reportedly plotting a stunning double raid on Barcelona to fix their defence as they risk losing Virgil van Dijk to Real Madrid.

The Reds are being linked with a potential £77million deal for Barca centre-back Samuel Umtiti and right-back Nelson Semedo.

This is according to Spanish source Don Balon, who state both players are a priority for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at the moment.

The German tactician will no doubt be keen to have replacements in mind in case Van Dijk does end up leaving, though they could arguably also do with these players anyway.

Joel Matip’s recent injury is a blow for LFC at the back, with Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren not the most convincing backup options for the club.

Liverpool also failed to bring in cover at left-back this summer after Alberto Moreno’s departure, and Semedo can play in either full-back position if required.

Losing Van Dijk to Real Madrid would be a major blow and the Merseyside giants will surely do all they can to prevent that happening.

Still, Umtiti is a quality defender as well and could be a fine signing to replace the Dutchman or partner him in the Reds’ back four.