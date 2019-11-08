Luka Jovic’s future looks uncertain as he’s dropped for Real Madrid squad to face Eibar

It’s still not really clear how secure Zinedine Zidane is at Real Madrid. Any time they get a bad result there are numerous calls for him to be sacked, but he always manages to pull a result out of the fire when he needs it most.

There’s also a feeling that some of the Summer arrivals weren’t players that he’s been particularly keen on. Luka Jovic arrived for big money from Frankfurt, but he hasn’t performed anywhere near expectations.

Admittedly most of his appearances have been from the bench, but he’s only managed to score one goal in 11 games this season. He might also be suffering due to the outstanding form shown by Karim Benzema, so he needs to make the most of any chances he does get.

Unfortunately that won’t come for him this weekend after Marca reported that the Serbian striker had been dropped from the Real Madrid squad to face Eibar this weekend. The article talks about some players being injured but there doesn’t seem to be a medical reason for Jovic’s exclusion – just that Zidane has left him out of the squad.

There’s already been some whispers that Jovic might even be available for a move in January. Possibly a loan switch might help him re-discover the excellent form he showed in Germany, but this can’t be doing much to help his confidence.

It’s starting to look like yet another example of why players shouldn’t feel the need to take the first opportunity to join a huge club when it’s presented to them.