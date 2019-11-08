Manchester United star Marcus Rashford feels that his team could have scored more goals against Partizan last night.

The Red Devils booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League by beating the Serbian club 3-0 thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Rashford. The England international had several chances to score and could’ve ended up with a hat-trick but was denied by Partizan keeper Vladimir Stojkovic on a couple of occasions.

Following the match, Rashford said that Manchester United could’ve had more goals and they need to improve on a few things. As quoted by the Mirror, the 22-year-old said: “I think it was a good performance but there are things we can improve on. We managed to score three goals but it could have been a lot more. There were a couple of times where I was half a yard too forward, so it was a game of fine margins, but we’re happy with the three goals.”

Manchester United needed last night’s win after their loss against Bournemouth and the result should boost their confidence ahead of the upcoming matches. Rashford’s goal has taken his season’s tally to eight in 16 matches. He will be hoping to find the net this weekend when Manchester United lock horns with Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.