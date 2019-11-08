Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will reportedly sit down with the club for a meeting next week to discuss his future at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners last year and played a crucial role in his first season having made 50 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Arsenal ready to get rid of 27-year-old ace in January window with star fearing his Gunners career is over

However, it’s been a struggle to replicate that this year as although he’s regularly started in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, he’s often come off the bench in the Premier League and has featured in just one of the last three league outings.

In turn, for a player of his quality, that is perhaps not a role that he is willing to accept, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Torreira is currently unhappy and will meet with Arsenal next week for discussions over his position and future.

Further, it’s suggested that a January exit could be possible if he doesn’t receive reassurances over his role with the Gunners, although should he get the answers that he’s looking for, it could be a productive way to dismiss any uncertainty over his future.

Time will tell how those talks go, but Arsenal will surely want to keep hold of the former Sampdoria midfield ace given what he can offer the team with his tenacity, combativeness and technical quality.

Particularly after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the captain’s armband and hasn’t featured since his spat with the Gunners faithful last month, Torreira could see that as an opportunity to move up the pecking order and start to make his case for a permanent spot in the starting XI.

However, it appears as though talks with Arsenal could ultimately decide his fate and whether or not he will remain beyond the January transfer window.