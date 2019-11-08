Premier League predictions: Sky Sports pundit sees more Arsenal misery in thriller, calls Liverpool-Man City showdown

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is back with his Premier League predictions ahead of what promises to be a thrilling weekend of action.

The stand-out fixture is of course Liverpool facing Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, as the title rivals go toe-to-toe in what should be an entertaining encounter.

Both sides have defensive issues currently while they boast world-class firepower, and so that should result in goals at both ends.

Nicholas has made his prediction for the “game of games” in his Sky Sports column, and has conceded himself that he’s sitting on the fence by going with a 2-2 draw but certainly sees both sides going for it and trying to take advantage of the respective vulnerabilities at the back.

“It is one of these games, after the miserable feeling of the last one, which will give everyone a ‘wow’ moment. Sit back and enjoy the ride – it could go either way, it could be a 5-4 or a 1-0, but I am sitting on the fence until I see the starting teams.”

A draw would arguably suit City as they can’t afford to lose which in turn would open up a nine-point gap between the two sides. While it’s still early in the campaign and there is plenty of time for things to change, that would mean a big dip from Liverpool to allow their rivals back into it which their form and results so far this season suggest that they won’t suffer from.

Elsewhere, Nicholas has gone for a 3-2 Leicester City win over his former club Arsenal as he feels as though the Foxes may have a little too much for the Gunners this weekend as they continue to battle for a top-four finish.

There is no doubt that Brendan Rodgers is doing a fantastic job at the King Power Stadium this season, and coupled with Arsenal’s recent troubles on and off the pitch, it could be a bad time to face them with Nicholas going with a home win.

Meanwhile, he has picked Chelsea to see off Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge with a 2-1 win, while he has Sheffield United holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw.

As for Man Utd, he’s gone with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford, and so it promises to be an interesting weekend to see if he’s right and what that means for the table come the end of the round of fixtures ahead of the international break.