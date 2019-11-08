Premier League side look to offer Granit Xhaka Arsenal escape route

With what seems to be ongoing like a television drama, the Granit Xhaka saga has added another twist to the tale.

The Switzerland captain seems to be out of favour with both the Arsenal fans as well as head coach Unai Emery. Craving first-team football ahead of Euro 2020 the frustrated midfielder appears to be looking for an exit out of the north London club in the upcoming January transfer window, despite last year signing a new £100,000 a week contract lasting until 2023, as reported by The Times.

With ever-growing speculation that Xhaka is set to leave Arsenal, The Times have reported that Newcastle United have put their name in the hat to sign the disgruntled player.

See Also: What Arsene Wenger said about Granit Xhaka and Emery decision to strip him of Arsenal captaincy

Amid rumours of the player’s arrival to the Toon, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce cryptically told The Newcastle Chronicle that Xhaka “is very a good player.” Bruce later refused to comment further as he stated that at the start of his tenancy: “I was only in the job two weeks and I was linked with 42 players. So I am not going to comment on anybody else’s players.”

With both the player and club’s relationship currently tainted, a move away from Arsenal is looking more and more likely, but only time will tell if Newcastle will be the one to get the Swiss’ signature.