Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes that Unai Emery will be the club’s manager till the end of the season but could be sacked if the Gunners don’t qualify for the Champions League.

The Spaniard became the North London club’s manager last summer following the departure of Arsene Wenger and in his first season, they finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the final of the Europa League.

SEE MORE: “He needs to be taken out of the team”-Sky Sports pundit reveals the player Unai Emery shouldn’t start against Leicester City

This season, Arsenal are currently fifth in the league and have already booked their place in the last 32 of the Europa League. However, their recent results have been pretty poor and Emery’s job may be in jeopardy if the results don’t get better.

Parlour is of the opinion that Arsenal will stick with the Spaniard until at least the end of the season but his time at the club could end if they are unable to qualify for the Champions League.

As quoted by Metro, the Gunners legend said: “I think they’ll stick with Emery for now I really do. They are going to give him an opportunity. They’re still in the Europa League they’ll look at that. They got to the final last year. If they don’t make the Champions League then I don’t think his future is at Arsenal.”

The Gunners need to improve on their results if Emery is to stay at the club. Arsenal have a fair chance of qualifying for the the Champions League by winning the Europa League and they have what it takes to win the competition. However, finishing the Premier League in the top four looks pretty difficult as the likes of Leicester City and Chelsea currently look in a better position than them.

Arsenal’s next match will be expected to be a tough one against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.