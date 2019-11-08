Real Madrid have confirmed the squad of players they’ll be using to take on Eibar in La Liga this weekend, as Los Blancos look to keep up the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

Real drew 0-0 with Real Betis at home last weekend, a result that meant they went level on points with the Blaugrana at the top of La Liga after Valverde’s side suffered a shock 3-1 loss away to Levante.

Given this, Zidane’s side will now surely be looking to go ahead of their fierce rivals this weekend, something they can do with a win against minnows Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal stadium.

Real have named a pretty strong squad to take on Eibar away from home this weekend, with stars like Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all claiming places.

However, there was no room for Serbian international Luka Jovic, who’s failed to make his mark at Real thus far since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

Following Jovic’s exclusion, Real fans flocked to Twitter to question his whereabouts, something we were wondering too….

Where is Jovic? — Hikaru (@hikaru__style) November 8, 2019

Jovic?? — Jokin Castillejo (@JCR1114) November 8, 2019

Wtf where is jovic?? Smh — AM. (@griziee7) November 8, 2019