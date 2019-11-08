Inter boss Antonio Conte could reportedly be backed in the January transfer window by the club with a number of targets being paired with a move.

The Nerazzurri have started the season well as they sit just a point adrift of reigning Serie A champions Juventus at the top of the table after 11 games.

SEE MORE: ‘Got it badly wrong’ and ‘we’re in an emergency situation’ – Antonio Conte goes on rant over issues with Inter squad

Further, despite their loss at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week, they are still in the hunt to advance from Group F to keep their hopes alive in Europe as they remain just three points off their German rivals for second spot.

As noted by The Guardian though, Conte wasn’t happy in midweek as he criticised the club hierarchy’s planning this past summer in building a squad capable of competing for major trophies on multiple fronts, as the Italian tactician doesn’t believe that he has enough quality depth and experience to do so.

Perhaps in a response to that, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the Nerazzurri could be planning multiple signings in January to give Conte the boost his side needs for the second half of the campaign to sustain their push for silverware.

It’s suggested that Conte wants a back-up striker, a midfielder and a versatile full-back to complete his squad for the time being, with Olivier Giroud, Andrea Petagna, Dejan Kulusevski, Arturo Vidal, Matteo Darmian and Alessandro Florenzi all specifically named in the report as potential signings or desired targets.

Time will tell if the Inter hierarchy can deliver any of those signings for Conte in the New Year, but if they can, it would certainly set up an interesting end to the season with Inter seemingly best placed to push Juventus domestically and set up a competitive title race.