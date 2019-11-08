Video: Arsenal fans should be WORRIED about Emery’s delusional press conference comments

This could be a pretty huge weekend for Arsenal in terms of how things look in the future. There’s a general feeling that Unai Emery doesn’t have the trust of the fans so another bad result might force the board to take action.

Brendan Rodgers might be seen by some as a potential successor, and it’s his Leicester team that provide the opposition for Emery this weekend. It’s not really relevant if you think Rodgers would be a good or a bad choice – if Arsenal lose heavily to someone the media have speculated about taking his job it could be very difficult for Emery to come back from.

Some of his comments in his recent press conference should also be setting alarm bells ringing for Gunners fans:

Unai Emery is not feeling the pressure ?”We can see it as negative we didn’t win, but we didn’t lose which is positive” pic.twitter.com/imBekFWZcg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 8, 2019

In the most basic sense he is correct, drawing is better than losing, but it’s not enough for a club like Arsenal. It was often said that David Moyes failed at Man United because he still had his Everton attitude of taking a draw was acceptable – Emery needs to treat every game as a must win.

It’s yet another sign that Arsenal have settled into accepting mediocrity in recent years. It might be a tough one to take, but fans who want Emery to go should secretly hope for a resounding Leicester win this weekend.