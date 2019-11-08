Video: Flooding in North East England leaves Belper Town with their ENTIRE ground under water

Obviously football isn’t really that important right now when you consider people are trapped and houses will be ruined by the flooding, but it’s still startling whenever you see any footage of how bad the floods are.

Belper Town put a short video on Twitter which shows their entire pitch and ground under water earlier on today:

It’s always mind blowing when you see these kind of images, there’s just so much water that it’s hard to get your head around where it will all actually go.

You have to think there wont be any games happening there in the next few weeks. You also have to feel sorry for the groundsman who will need to try and fix the pitch after it’s been submerged for an extended period.