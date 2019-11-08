Video: Former Barcelona wonder-kid Gerard Deulofeu scores stunning solo effort for Watford vs Norwich

There always had to come a time where Watford’s bizarre approach to hiring and firing managers would catch up with them. They were forced to make an early change this season, but turning to an old face didn’t make much difference.

Watford entered tonight’s clash with Norwich sitting bottom of the Premier League, and it looked like Quique Sanchez Flores was facing the sack already.

He might get some breathing space with a win tonight, and Gerard Deulofeu has given him the perfect start:

The former Barcelona man was tipped for huge things at the Nou Camp but it didn’t work out for him in Spain. If he can show this on a more consistent basis then Watford should be fine this season.