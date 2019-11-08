West Ham will reportedly try to strengthen Manuel Pellegrini’s attacking options in the January transfer window with a trio of names linked.

The Hammers have slipped to 13th place in the Premier League table after a run of three losses and two draws in their last five outings.

SEE MORE: Arsenal set to rival West Ham in race to seal transfer of £22M-rated Europa League star

Having scored just 14 goals in their opening 11 games, it’s clearly an area in which they need to improve and the club hierarchy may be ready to take action in January.

As reported by Hammers.News, EXWHUemployee was speaking about the club’s transfer plans in January with Olivier Giroud and Mbwana Samatta noted as two possible candidates to add more firepower to the squad.

However, Youssef En-Nesyri is also specifically mentioned, with the 22-year-old playing a key role for Leganes so far this season.

While he’s versatile enough to play across the frontline and looks to be a talented individual, he has bagged just one goal and has no assists in 11 games so far this season.

That doesn’t shout out as the ideal kind of solution that West Ham need in the second half of the campaign, and so time will tell if he emerges as their top target for January.

The Hammers are at least looking in the right area though, as their attack needs to be strengthened with Sebastien Haller needing some help up top to fire them back up the table and out of their recent slump.