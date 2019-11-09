According to the Mirror via Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Manchester United’s potential move for Germany starlet Kai Havertz is in doubt as the talented youngster prefers a move to European giants Real Madrid.

The Mirror add that the versatile attacking midfielder is valued at around £80m and that he’s attracting the interest of other top clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

El Desmarque report that Los Blancos are winning the race to sign the 20-year-old as they’re already holding advanced conversations to bring him to the Bernabeu.

It’s also claimed that Havertz prefers a move to the Spanish capital because he’s more hopeful of getting minutes with the La Liga giants compared to the other powerhouses that are vying for his signature.

Since the start of last season, Havertz has managed to bag a total of 19 goals and four assists in the Bundesliga.

Havertz’s impressive versatility should also appeal to top clubs, with the player comfortable playing as a right winger, central attacking midfielder or even as a right-sided forward.

Havertz already has seven senior caps to his name for Germany, he could be Joachim Low’s main man heading into Euro 2020.

The youngster would have the chance to learn from Zinedine Zidane if he moves to Madrid.

Havertz could have the chance to pick up some skills that the Frenchman used to establish himself as one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation.