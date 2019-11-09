Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that there’s no chance of the club signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 20-year-old has been linked to the Reds and Real Madrid lately. La Parisien claimed that Los Blancos would make a bid for him at the end of the season while El Desmarque suggested that Liverpool have also joined the race to sign the Frenchman.

However, Klopp has said that Liverpool will not sign Mbappe and said it’s difficult for any club to buy him. As quoted by the Guardian, the Reds manager said: “Buying this calibre of player is difficult. I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappé from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that. OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”

Mbappe has been in sensational form for PSG and bigger clubs are bound to be interested in signing him. However, the Parisians will certainly demand a hefty transfer fee for him.

As for Liverpool, they already have a strong attacking trio which consists of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino so it won’t be much of a blow if they aren’t able to sign Mbappe.