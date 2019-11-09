Arsenal have been told they’re going to need to offer Spanish coach Luis Enrique a deal worth €10.2M-a-year if they’re going to be bringing him in to replace Unai Emery.

Emery’s time in charge of the Gunners hasn’t exactly gone to plan since his arrival from PSG in the summer of 2018.

The Spaniard has failed to turn his side’s fortunes around despite spending a large sum on transfers such as Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and Lucas Torreira.

This, in turn, has lead to some calling for the former Sevilla boss to relieved of his duties at the Emirates, and given recent reports, it seems like the club are already lining up a replacement for him.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal are looking at replacing Emery with fellow Spaniard Enrique in January, with the former Barcelona boss wanting a €227M transfer budget, amongst other things, if he’s to take over.

It’s also stated that Enrique’s informed Arsenal they’re going to have to offer him a deal worth €10.2M-a-year which, when converted down, equates to about £169,000-a-week, if they want to sign him.

Enrique has shown in the past that he’s got the ability to lead a team to the very top, something Arsenal could definitely do with at the moment.

The Spaniard guided Barcelona to the treble in his first season at the club back in 2015, with Enrique then seeing his side win another La Liga title and two more Copa Del Rey’s in the next two campaigns before parting ways with the club in 2017.

Enrique has managed in both Italy and Spain up until now, and given this report, it seems like he may be given the chance to manage in England by Arsenal at some point in the near future…