Barcelona confirmed starting XI vs Celta Vigo: Ansu Fati starts ahead of Dembele as Valverde names much-changed line-up

Barcelona have opted to go with a much-changed starting line-up for their clash against Celta Vigo today, as they look to get back to winning ways in La Liga.

The Blaugrana suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Levante away from home in their last league outing, with the club now looking bounce back from this defeat and claim all three points from their match against Celta at the Nou Camp today.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has opted to field a make-shift line-up for this side’s league outing today, with 17-year-old Ansu Fati surprisingly starting ahead of Ousmane Dembele alongside Griezmann and Messi in attack.

Valverde has also decided to drop Clement Lenglet for this evening’s clash, with fellow Frenchman Samuel Umtiti taking his place in the club’s starting line-up.

Arthur Melo has also been brought back in by the Spaniard, with the Brazilian taking Vidal’s place in midfield following the Chilean’s display against Slavia Prague in midweek.

The entire Barcelona starting line-up can be found below. Any other surprises you see in there? Let us know down below…