According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told the Associated Press that Ernesto Valverde has full support from the club’s hierarchy despite some lacklustre performances recently.

The La Liga champions lost to Levante last weekend and struggled to show their cutting edge in a goalless draw against Champions League opponents Slavia Prague during midweek.

Barcelona head honcho Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that Valverde is the “ideal coach” to take the Blaugrana forward. The Catalan giants have dominated domestically in recent years but have struggled to show their dominance in Europe.

It’s been five years since Barcelona won the Champions League, the Camp Nou outfit need to be triumphant soon to re-establish themselves as the world’s most dominant team.

Here’s what Bartomeu had to say on Valverde:

“This season we have brought young players who must help us overcome these stages. We believe that Valverde is the ideal coach to lead this combination of a generation of players of a certain age who have been so successful with that of players promising.”

“It is important to create this link, this union, to form a new team and this new group that will take Barça forward. And Valverde has this ability.”

Valverde also spoke with admiration for the club’s board recently, Mirror Football report that the Spaniard feels “respected and supported” by the club’s hierarchy.

Barcelona fans will be hoping that the team get back to winning ways against relegation candidates Celta Vigo tonight. A victory is essential before the international break.

Do Barcelona have what it takes to get to the Champions League final this season, or will they fall short once again?