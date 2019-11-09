It’s fourth playing host to second in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening, in what has been one of the most competitive German top-flight seasons in recent history. Here’s how you can watch all the action online (KO 17:30).

How Can I Watch Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming

What Channel is the Dortmund Match on?

The match can be watched with Bet365 or is available to watch with BT Sport channel. The action kicks off at the Allianz Arena, Bayern at 17:30.

Where is the Bayern v Dortmund being played?

The match is being played at the Allianz Arena, Bayern, Bavaria, Germany

Is Bayern v Dortmund on Sky or BT?

The match is being shown live on BT Sport.

Neither Bayern Munich nor Borussia Dortmund sit top of the table after ten games, with Borussia Monchengladbach occupying first place.

The hosts find themselves struggling in fourth place after just five league wins this season, but their visitors have also just five wins to their name. Dortmund sit second, three points behind the league leaders.

There is, however, just one point separating the sides going into Saturday’s meeting.

Bayern have been given odds of just 8/15 to win what will undoubtedly be another feisty affair between the two giants of German football.

Dortmund are available at 9/2 to take all three points. And a draw can be backed at 15/4.

The home side are the joint top scorers in the league with RB Leipzig, but they are severely lacking in confidence going into the game.

An early red card for Jerome Boateng last Saturday allowed Eintracht Frankfurt to find the net five times in a 5-1 victory. The sacking of boss Niko Kovac soon followed.

They are on a seven game unbeaten run, winning 3-0 at home to Wolfsburg last weekend. There were, however, three successive 2-2 draws in that run. It’s currently 12/1 for Lucien Favre’s side to be held to another 2-2 stalemate at Allianz Arena.

Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski has 14 Bundesliga goals this season and is well ahead of his fellow forwards. He’s been on fire this season, and will be as keen as ever to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.

He will have the extra incentive of facing up against his former club, while he will also want to continue his streak of scoring in every Bundesliga and Champions League game he’s played in this season. The striker is 21/10 to score the game’s opening goal.

Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus have been scoring the goals for Dortmund. They both have five in the Bundesliga this season.

The Spanish striker will be looking to add to his tally against the champions on Saturday, with Reus also keen to extend his numbers for the season.

Alcacer is currently 11/2 to score the opening goal of the game, and 13/10 to score anytime. The German is available at 8/1 to score the opener, and 2/1 to score anytime.

Jadon Sancho will also be as lively as ever should he feature for the away side. He has three league goals this season. The young England winger can be backed at 9/1 to open the scoring against Bayern, and 12/5 to score anytime.

The home side won this fixture 5-0 in the last campaign. But it looks set to be a much closer affair this time around. Another 5-0 thumping for Bayern is currently available at 40/1.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions