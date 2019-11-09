Chelsea bagged yet another win in the Premier League today, as they swept passed Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge to rise up to second in the league.

Strikes from Abraham and Pulisic, which both came in the second half, proved to be enough for the Blues to claim all three points against the Eagles, as they carried on their fine from in the league under new boss Frank Lampard.

The result now means that Chelsea have leapfrogged both Leicester and Man City in the table, with the Blues now just five points behind the Reds ahead of their clash against Guardiola’s men tomorrow afternoon.

Chelsea’s winning run in the league now stands at six games, which means that, following their win vs Palace, they’ve managed to achieve such a feat since Antonio Conte was in charge back in May 2017.

Chelsea have won six consecutive Premier League games in a row for the first time since May 2017 under Antonio Conte. They won the title that season. ? pic.twitter.com/TfofbDwZeY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 9, 2019

Given that Chelsea take on Man City away from home in their next PL outing, it seems like the Blues’ winning run may be coming to an abrupt end.

However, we’re sure some Blues supporters will be going into that match with confidence given how their side have been playing recently.

And in fairness, why shouldn’t they?