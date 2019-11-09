AC Milan face a tough trip to Turin on Sunday night as they face reigning Serie A champions Juventus while looking to get a much-needed win.

It’s been a desperately disappointing start to the campaign for the Rossoneri, as having collected just 13 points from their opening 11 games, they sit down in 13th place in the table at the time of writing.

SEE MORE: Double boost for Juventus: Key duo tipped to recover from injury concerns to face AC Milan

Further, they’re now eight points off the pace in terms of fourth place and their bid to qualify for the Champions League, and so Stefano Pioli will know that they can ill-afford to drop too many more points.

As seen in the tweet below, the Italian tactician has selected his squad for the clash and there is no place for Franck Kessie in the 21-man party.

According to MilanNews, it’s a technical decision from Pioli as it’s suggested that Kessie didn’t impress in training this week and so has been left behind.

There is better news for Milan though as Suso returns from injury after missing the defeat to Lazio last time out, and with his compatriot Samu Castillejo now sidelined with his own injury problem, as noted by Football Italia, the Spaniard could be restored into the starting line-up immediately.

Mateo Musacchio is still out due to injury as well, while Goal Italy have suggested this week that Pioli could be set to try out a new formation in the 3-4-2-1.

Time will tell whether or not it’s a good decision to make that change for a clash at Juventus of all places, although given that they’ve conceded 15 goals in 11 league games so far this season, perhaps switching to a three-man defence to offer more solidity at the back is a smart decision.

As for the hosts, they began the weekend in top spot in the table with nine wins from their 11 games thus far, while they will be in high spirits too having secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage in midweek.

With that in mind, Milan will perhaps have it all to do this weekend if they are to return home with something to show for their efforts.